Çavuşoğlu spoke at the opening of the 13th Ambassadors Conference

Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu made a speech at the official opening of the XIII. Ambassadors Conference with the theme of “Wise and Compassionate Turkish Diplomacy on the Eve of 2023 and Beyond” held in Ankara on 8 August 2022.

In his speech, Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that Greek and Greek Cypriots ships have attempted to send the vessels to the Turkish continental shelf 9 times in the last year and said: “We prevented these with the measures we took both on the field and at the table. The Abdülhamid Han drilling vessel will sail to the Mediterranean for its first mission on 9 August. We continue our Eastern Mediterranean policy in accordance with international law and the principle of equity by making no concessions.

Noting that peace and cooperation should prevail in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, Çavuşoğlu said, ” The key to a solution in the Cyprus issue is clear. The vested rights of the Turkish Cypriot people that are sovereign equality and equal international status must be registered.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

