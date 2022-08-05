IT’S RAINING GOALS AT TATLISU!

By Richard Beale….

Tatlısu last match of the season saw 9 goals in a very entertaining match that should have ended with a rugby match score as both sides missed chances.

Result : TATLISU SERACILAR GSK 5 AUTO RITE CIVILSIL SK 4

Sunday July 31: Iktisatbank BTM League 2 Group 6: Tatlısu Rauf Raif Denktaş Stadium.

Weather: Very warm and sunny.

After a couple of prematch beers at Rose’s Bar (only 25 TL), just down the road from the Stadium we joined the crowd of around 60 in this elongated season (forest fires, referee strike} for Tatlısu last home match of the season.

And what a match it turned out to be a feast of goals, Tatlısu comfortably 5-2 up with 7 minutes left on the clock conceded two late goals, and would you believe it with the last kick of the match Civisil missed a penalty, which could have made it 5-5!.

With both teams having nothing to play for, they treated the fans (who incidentally created a festive atmosphere) to an exhibition match. There was no need for aggression or fouls and the match was played in great spirit and referee Şahın Coşkun had an easy match to control.

Both teams missed great chances, maybe it should have ended 10-9, Tatlısu striker Ibrahim Çelik scored a hat trick but might have had 6 goals.

The match was played in a carefree manner, both teams thinking of relaxing on the beach next week, they will not be taking their places in the “playoffs” next week.

İBRAHİM ÇELİK scorer of 3 goals was easily Tatlısu’s best player his speed and direct running behind a static Civisil defence was the main source of the home team’s attacks. His time may have gone now but he should be plying his trade in a higher division.

An unsung hero for Tatlısu was SONER YILDIZ, after a sluggish start to the season he has come good in the last few games, he got through a lot of work in midfield.

Teenagers AHMET GÖK, MUHAMMED YASIR BEGEİ, and in the second half ZAFER ISA TOSUN all had good matches which if they continue their progress bodes well for Tatlısu next season.

There was steady performances from there experienced players, BARIS YILMAZ, RAMADAN GÖKTAŞ and HAKAN ÖZDEMIR.

What about their player Coach MURAT ELÇİL? 42 years of age, he keeps telling me every season, ” this will be my last match, I am too old, and I am drinking too much Whisky”. Well the veteran, “the old warrior” who has had a great career in his younger days had a pretty good match, his experience is invaluable to the youngsters and their development, and it won’t surprise me if he turns out again next season !.

5 seasons ago Tatlısu were relegated to the TRNC basement League BTM 2, they couldn’t form a team for the following season, then 2 seasons were missed with Covid, it’s great to see them back. A mid-table finish is satisfactory, at one stage of the season they had hopes of making the Play-Offs but a run of 3 consecutive defeats scuppered that.

I am so glad they finished the season on a high, their Football President pointed out to me they are a team of veterans, experienced, players in their 20s, and teenagers with no big money transfers, they all have in common they come from the Tatlısu area.

A last word to 18 year old Goalkeeper EMİNCAN YILDIZ , who is not the first-choice goalkeeper, yes he was beaten 4 times, but he had no chance with any of the goals. He was the hero in the 92nd minute plunging to his left to save Furkan Çirakoğlu penalty, a fairy tale ending to give his team all 3 points.

GOALS;

1 min: İBRAHİM ÇELIK (Tatlısu) put through and finished with a low shot. 1-0.

30 mins: RAMAZAN GÖKTAŞ (Tatlısu), a low shot from outside the box which bounced over goalkeeper’s Ahmet Aköz arms as he dived to his right. 2-0

56 mins; FURKAN ÇIRAKOĞLU (Civisil) beating the offside trap and hammering a shot on the right pass Emincan 2-1

58 mins: İBRAHİM ÇELİK (Tatlısu) converting a cross from Ramazan at the far post. 3-1

59 mins: ZAFA ISA TOSUN (Tatlısu) The replacement was unmarked in the centre converting a Ramazan cross from the left. 4-1

68 mins: İSMAİL BAYRATAR (Civisil) converting a penalty after Ahmet Gök had brought down Okan. 4-2

83 mins: İBRAHİM ÇELİ K (Tatlısu) completing his hat trick, a goal I didn’t see as I was watching a dog chase the ref! 5-2

85 mins: OKAN EROL (Civisil) beating Emincan with a superb curling shot from outside the box 5-3

90 mins: FURKAN ÇIRAKOĞLU (Civisil) with another super shot from outside the box. 5-4

92 mins: Emincan saves Furkan’s penalty.

