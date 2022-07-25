July 26, 2022

 9 villagers of Topçuköy who became martyrs during the years of National Struggle and 1974 Peace Operation were commemorated with a ceremony held last Friday (22 July 2022).

In his speech at the ceremony, President Ersin Tatar emphasized that the Turkish Cypriot people remembered those days with the 20th July Happy Peace Operation following the years of national struggle and afterwards, adding that they celebrated the 20th.July Peace and Freedom day with enthusiasm and continued their rightful struggle with the support of Motherland Türkiye.

President Tatar noted that the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan also supports the new policy of the TRNC, and that if there is to be an agreement in Cyprus, it should be based on sovereign equality and equal international status.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

ARUCAD Rector, Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi on Turkish TV Channels

ARUCAD Rector, Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi on Turkish TV Channels

July 25, 2022
President Tatar issues message in remembrance of Alaminyo martyrs

President Tatar issues message in remembrance of Alaminyo martyrs

July 22, 2022

You may have missed

ARUCAD International Conferences on Communications and Education

ARUCAD International Conferences on Communications and Education

July 25, 2022
Topçuköy martyrs commemorated

Topçuköy martyrs commemorated

July 25, 2022
My latest adventure that might have become a nightmare

My latest adventure that might have become a nightmare

July 25, 2022
ARUCAD Rector, Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi on Turkish TV Channels

ARUCAD Rector, Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi on Turkish TV Channels

July 25, 2022
President Tatar issues message in remembrance of Alaminyo martyrs

President Tatar issues message in remembrance of Alaminyo martyrs

July 22, 2022
Ersin Tatar: We favour a fair, permanent and sustainable agreement

Ersin Tatar: We favour a fair, permanent and sustainable agreement

July 21, 2022
%d bloggers like this: