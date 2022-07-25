Topçuköy martyrs commemorated

9 villagers of Topçuköy who became martyrs during the years of National Struggle and 1974 Peace Operation were commemorated with a ceremony held last Friday (22 July 2022).

In his speech at the ceremony, President Ersin Tatar emphasized that the Turkish Cypriot people remembered those days with the 20th July Happy Peace Operation following the years of national struggle and afterwards, adding that they celebrated the 20th.July Peace and Freedom day with enthusiasm and continued their rightful struggle with the support of Motherland Türkiye.

President Tatar noted that the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan also supports the new policy of the TRNC, and that if there is to be an agreement in Cyprus, it should be based on sovereign equality and equal international status.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

