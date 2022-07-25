ARUCAD International Conferences on Communications and Education

July 26, 2022

Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) will be hosting the conferences on 28th and 29th of July. Scientists from different countries and cultures will meet with fellow academics to report and publish their research, findings, and the latest developments in the fields of communications and education.

These conferences of “International Trends and Issues in Communications and Media”, (ITICAM) and “International Conference on New Horizons in Education”, (INTE) are held annually. The number of participants and submissions are increasing every year. Academicians, teachers, and educators thus have the unique opportunity to submit papers on an international platform.

This year 15 speakers from different countries are planning to attend and cover many varied topics in the fields of education and communications. Academicians unable to attend in person due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic will present their papers online with live connections throughout the day. All accepted articles will be published in the Conference Proceedings with ISBN identification and selected articles, suitably modified, will be published in peer-reviewed journals.

ARUCAD have cooperated with Sakarya University, the Educational Communication and Technology Association (AECT), and Cerrahpaşa of Istanbul University to host the conferences at its Girne Campus.

Source (Turkish): Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)

