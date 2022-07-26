Update on Margaret Sheard’s cancer fundraising project

Review by Chris Elliott….

How do you thank such wonderful caring people at a time of great stress and anxiety other than to say thank you and God bless you for your kindness.

This past year has been a nightmare period during which I have done my best to care and support Margaret Sheard in her fight against cancer and with very little financial support being made available for her, I created a Go Fund Me page to raise funds for her health care treatment and thank all those wonderful people worldwide who made donations. https://gofund.me/302da082

The lovely Diane Loftus was touched by our situation and together with help from Hati Gurbuz of Hati’s Café in Esentepe and a fundraising event was arranged and this is her report on the outcome of this event,

Sadly, as has been reported, Margaret has been hospitalized again and is now in intensive care and the health care costs are climbing rapidly.

Diane Loftus fundraising event

“Firstly, I would like to send a personal thank you to all who attended the event and well done to everyone who contributed to help and support us in raising 6,830 TL and £20 (420TL which brings a grand total of 7,250 TL We can’t thank you enough for you generousity to help and support Margaret Sheard and Chris Elliott through this diffucult and worrying time for them both as Margaret is in Intensive Care and needs the love.

Secondly, Thank you to Hati for supporting the event and holding it at her hidden gem. Also to her and her little helpers, the boys for excellent food and service.

Thirdly, Due to the planned entertainer cancelling due to Ill health (Get well soon Andy). We have to say a big thank you to my Hubby Graham, John and Martin (Fossy) for standing in on such short notice and giving their time to provide us with a great medley of songs to help the night be a success.

Last but not least a big thank you to all below for those lovely raffle and the cash donations:

Artist Heidi Trautmann – 2 x Paintings and a copy of her book

Mesribe Prudhome Peynirci – Wall plaque

Ismail Tartar – Crystal Vase, Decorative Vase Crystal bowl, small glass Cake/Cheese Stand

————

Cathy Lund – Bottle of Wine, Costume Jewelry (new) and Candles

Margaret Dinning/Patricia Molloy – Bottle of Vodka and necklace

Kim Betts – Bottle of Whiskey

Malcolm Gunnaway – Free Car Service

Marilyn & Paul Lee – Gift set, bottle and serving crockery

Diane Loftus – 2 necklaces (New), purse, shawl, clock, pot towel set.

————-

Old Barn – 2 Bottles of Wine

Remzis Restaraunt – 2 x medium Pizzas

Spice Garden – 2 x Chicken meals from the main menu

Moonshine – 2 x English Breakfasts

Diiva Restaraunt – Meal for 2 from either lunch/evening menu

Seabreeze – Meal fo 2 off of the menu

———–

Cash donations:

Val & Catalkoy Slimming World – 1000 TL

Julie Whitehall – 500 TL

Summer get together, Card Bingo at home – 355 TL

Susie’s Quiz & name card/donation 800 TL

Denise Easterbrook – £20

Anonymous donation

———–

We couldn’t have pulled this event off without your support and contributions. So I applaud you all for your kindness and for caring for Margaret in your own ways.

I think we all need to support each other in whatever way we can. You never know what’s around that corner. So be Kind, Caring, and show Love to each other.

Thank you all!

Diane xx”

Fundraising update from Diane Loftus posted on the Heartbeat Facebook page

“I’ve received another message this morning from Issy Atahasan who has been given a donation of 400 TL for Margaret Sheard’s appeal through Heartbeat.

Issy shared the appeal for Margaret on the Heartbeat FB page, and the donations from heartbeat members came Into the Gofundme appeal (total of £955). We would like to thank you all for your donations and for boosting the fund.

There’s still a long way to go as Margaret is in Intensive care still. She’s a strong fighter bless her.

If anyone would like to donate to help and support the lovely Margaret who has given so much to the TRNC Community over the years. There is a Gofundme page for Margaret Sheard. Every little helps.

Chris Elliott and Margaret would like to sincerely thank you all for your kind words and donations.

We greatly appreciate your support.

Thank you Diane xx”

