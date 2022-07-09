Turkic States’ Ombudsman Association established

The Association of Turkic States’ Ombudsman, which was established to strengthen the relations between the countries speaking Turkic languages, was officially established with the signing ceremony hosted by the Republic of Turkey Ombudsman Institution (KDK) in Bursa, Türkiye.

TRNC Ombudsman İlkan Varol also attended the signing ceremony of the Association, of which the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is a founding member.

According to a written statement from the Office of the Supreme Audit Institution (Ombudsman), the parties agreed to create a long-term a course of action for future cooperation between the member and observer states at the summit held in the city of Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, in the previous years, where the ‘2020-2025 Turkic Council Strategy’ and ‘Turkic World Vision-2040’ were discussed. In this context, the idea of ​​establishing an Ombudsman Association under a political cooperation in order to improve the sharing of communication, cooperation, coordination, knowledge and experience between the Ombudsman or the relevant institutions of the member states was included in the text of the ‘Turkic Council Strategy 2020-2025’.

Source TRNC Public Information Office

