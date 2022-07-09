TRNC Minister Oğuz attended 7th Ministerial Meeting in Uzbekistan

Minister Oğuz attended the Economic Cooperation Organization’s 7th Ministerial Meeting on Agriculture

TRNC Agriculture and Natural Sources Minister Dursun Oğuz attended the 7th Meeting of Ministers of Agriculture of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) which was hosted by Uzbekistan.

Speaking at the meeting held with the participation of Ministers of Agriculture from Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, Minister Oğuz stated that the importance of sustainable agriculture has become more evident as agricultural areas decrease worldwide.

Source TRNC Public InformationOffice

