The Foreign Residents in the TRNC met the German Ambassador

Readers mail….

From Ralph Kratzer -TFR….

Our Chairman Horst and I, the Information & Internet Officer, met with the German Ambassador in Cyprus, Mrs. Anke Schlimm, last week at the House of Jade in Lefkosa.

We informed her about the history, activities and responsibilities of the TFR association as well as the general problems and difficulties foreign residents face in North Cyprus due to the special political situation in Cyprus.

Unfortunately, as you know, the foreign Embassies in Cyprus as well the British High Commission can only operate with tied hands in TRNC as we are not recognized as a state by the community of nations…

Mrs. Schlimm stressed that the German Embassy was and still is able to run at least an office in North Cyprus that foreigners can turn to with questions regarding travels to and longer stays in Germany, visas etc…

Sovereign tasks, e.g. the issuing of passports, however, can only be done directly at the German Embassy in South Cyprus.

Mrs. Schlimm found the meeting very insightful for her and promised to keep staying in contact with the TFR… of course we invited her to our annual Bavarian Oktoberfest where we already had one of her predecessors as a happy guest… we will see when the time comes…

Like this: Like Loading...