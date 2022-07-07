Thank you to Diane Loftus and others for helping Margaret Sheard

Introduction bt Chris Elliott….

Our readers will be aware of Margaret Sheard’s fight against cancer which has been going on for many months and the decision I made to start a Go Fund Me appeal to help with the ever-increasing cost of Margaret’s treatment which you can read about on this link https://gofund.me/e042a518

Firstly may I thank again the many kind people who have made donations to Margaret’s health care fund and following a series of radiotherapy treatments. sadly she was re-admitted to the hospital again last week and we are now waiting to hear what the next treatment to help her will be.

I have been feeling kind of isolated in my efforts to raise funds for Margarets’s continued and ever-increasing treatments and then the lovely Diane Loftus contacted me asking how she could help and said she had a few ideas of how to raise funds locally and this is the news she shared on Facebook of a forthcoming event at Hati Restaurant in Esentepe and if other kind people would also like to make a contribution they can do so by contacting Diane or Hati Gürbüz through their event page or Facebook inbox. https://www.facebook.com/events/539222187929538?ref=newsfeed

“Hi all,

This is a quick update on the Raffle prizes donated and cash donations towards Margaret’s cancer treatment.

RAFFLE TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE (I will carry the raffle tickets)with me when I’m out, if you can all support us in helping raise funds to put towards Margaret’s treatment. The raffle will be drawn on 20th July on the evening of the event at Hati’s Restaraunt in Esentepe – Appeal for support for Margaret Sheards Cancer Treatment.

———–

Cash donations:

Val on behalf of Catalkoy & Esentepe Slimming World – 1000TL

Julie Whitehall – 500TL

Summer get together, Card Bingo at home – 355TL

———–

Artist:

Heidi Trautman – 2 x Paintings and a copy of her book

Mesribe Prudhome Peynirci – Wall plaque

Ismail Tartar – Crystal Vase, Decorative Vase Crystal bowl, small glass Cake/Cheese Stand

————

Individuals:

Cathy Lund – Bottle of Wine, Costume Jewelry (new) and Candles

Lorriane Vaughan, Old Barn – Bottle

Margaret Dinning/Patricia Molloy – Bottle of Vodka and necklace

————-

Restaurants:

Remzis Restaraunt – 2 x medium Pizzas

Spice Garden – 2 x Chicken meals from the main menu

Moonshine – 2 x English Breakfasts

Diiva Restaraunt – Meal for 2 from either lunch/evening menu

Seabreeze – Meal for 2 off of the menu

———–

Thank you all for your kindness and support, we appreciate what you all are doing to help, through this extremely difficult and worrying time for Margaret and Chris, they need all the help they can get and every little donation helps.

Diane x”

