BRS News: Health Update of COVID 19 regulations at 5th July 2022

Covid 19

Statement by Ministry of Health:

“The Ministry of Health has taken all necessary measures in case the current course of the Covid-19 pandemic changes” The Covid-19 pandemic that started in March 2020 is still going on.

Recently, the number of cases is increasing in our country as well as in the world. However, there has been no increase in hospitalizations, intensive care or deaths.

Patients are more likely to apply with upper respiratory tract complaints.

At this point, it is of great importance to wear masks regardless of whether the test results are positive or not to protect the at-risk population.

Persons with Covid-19 can reach a consultant doctor by calling 1102, or 0533 8428358 and are directed as necessary.

Outside of working hours, people with complaints of respiratory problems and such emergencies can apply to the emergency services of hospitals. Necessary arrangements have been made to accept Covid-19 patients in all our hospitals affiliated with the Ministry of Health.

TRNC COVID BOOSTER VACCINATION POLICY – JULY 2022

We have been given the following advice from the TRNC Health Ministry in relation to Covid Booster Vaccination Policy.

Booster Vaccinations should be available from 6 months after the previous booster vaccination was administered and upon production of your green vaccination record card or Adapass.

Pfizer BioNTech vaccines are available at the Akcicek State Hospital Girne, Monday to Friday mornings only.

Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is also available at the Lapta Saglik Ocagi (Health Centre) and Esentepe Saglik Ocagi (Health Centre). But both of these Saglik Ocaki (Health Centres) only administer vaccines on special days, which of course will be separate days from each other.

In the case of Lapta and Esentepe Health Centres, your best course of action would be to go and find out when their next day for administering vaccines will be, and what will be available on that day. If you have a specific requirement for another vaccine, then you can discuss that with the staff there (as well as at the Akcicek State Hospital in Girne) and they will advise you if and when your request can be met or give other appropriate advice.

Editors Note 1

Some of our readers may be concerned about the length of time their new application for temporary residency is taking and more so if they are planning to leave the TRNC for a brief period and this is what BRS are telling their members

APPLICATIONS FOR TRNC RESIDENCY PERMITS AND LEAVING THE TRNC WITHOUT A RESIDENCY PERMIT HAVING BEEN ISSUED

We are looking into issues relating to applications for Residency Permits, where the applicant leaves the TRNC for any reason and then returns, and received an Entry Visa stamp in their passport, with a specified number of days written into the Entry Visa, that they are permitted to remain in the TRNC for. (BRS have invited their members to provide copies of restricted Entry Visa details for further investigation.

BRS also give the following advice:

“Please note: If you received an Entry Visa stamp in your passport with no number of days written into the Entry Visa stamp, then you need not take any action, there is no issue.”

