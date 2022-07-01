Freedom Dog Sanctuary Special Summer event

Readers mail….

Debbie Bird…..Freedom Dog Sanctuary

Hello

I am sending you some photos of an event which you might like to use on your website and e-newspaper

The Freedom Dog Sanctuary held a Special Summer event at the Riverside Garden Hotel on Sunday 26th of June to raise money for the charity.

200 people attended and enjoyed a meal and entertainment of Folk Dancers, a Belly Dancer, and music by DJ Dave Mancini

Thank you

Debbie

Editors note: It was good to see from a posting by Nulten Oral, Founder and Managing Director at Freedom Dog Sanctuary charity who said on her Facebook page “Thank you Riverside Garden Hotel, we raised 53,000 TL for our charity.

Sadly with Margaret Sheard being hospitalised again this week, we are restricted for time and its unlikely we will be able to publish this news in our weekly online e-newspaper …news of Margaret can be found on https://gofund.me/302da082

Like this: Like Loading...