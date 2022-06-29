ARUCAD recognised and received approval from YÖK

ARUCAD Approved by YÖK for the Departments of the Faculty of Music and Performing Arts

The only foundation university in Cyprus and the Region focused on art, design and communication, Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD), will start its education in the 2022-2023 Academic Year for the Modern Dance, Acting and Sound Arts Design departments of the Faculty of Music and Performing Arts. It was approved by the Council of Higher Education (YÖK).

Examining the application made by ARUCAD, YÖK Presidency approved 3 new academic programs in the Faculty of Music and Performing Arts of the University. With the said decision, ARUCAD’s related programs will be included in the 2022 Higher Education Institutions Exam Higher Education Programs and Quotas Guide and will start accepting students from the Republic of Turkey.

The new section of ARUCAD, which first obtained the permission to start education from the TRNC Ministry of National Education and the Higher Education, Planning, Supervision, Accreditation and Coordination Board (YODAK), and then applied to the Higher Education Council (YÖK), is also open to students coming from the Republic of Turkey. will accept. Modern Dance, Acting and Sound Arts Design Departments that have completed all their approvals to start education; It will be able to receive applications from TRNC, TR, and third-country citizens.

Continuing to grow by incorporating basic art and design fields such as painting, sculpture, photography, cinema, visual and architectural design, as well as disciplines such as music, performance and sound, ARUCAD also offers students coming from the Republic of Turkey with the approval of YÖK. and will be able to accept the departments in the Faculty of Performing Arts.

Candidates who are TRNC citizens and who have completed their high school education in the TRNC for 4 consecutive years can apply to the Modern Dance, Acting and Sound Arts Design departments of the Faculty of Music and Performing Arts, which will accept students with a special talent exam, from the website kibrisaday.arucad.edu.tr. It can be done on the national candidatelaraday.arucad.edu.tr web address.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)

