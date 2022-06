Local Football Fixtures For July 1/2/3/6/7/8/

By Richard Beale………..

Due to the terrible fires around the Tatlisu and Mersinlik areas last week, the BTM League 2 programme was suspended last week, resulting in revised fixtures.

It’s a short season with some midweek matches so that it finishes before the heat really begins. Below are matches in what I think are, in ex-pat areas.

MATCHES KICK OFF 6-00pm UNLESS STATED

Fri July 1 Pınarbaşı CSK v Ağırdağ Boğaz TSK Girne Pıa Belle Stadium. Fri July 1 SFC Boğaziçi v Tatlısu Seracırlar GSK Geçitkale Stadium Sat July 2 Yeşiltepe Ilgaz v Akdeniz KSD Lapta Şht Şevket Kadır Stadium Sat July 2 Alayköy SKDD v Bahçeli SK Lefkoşa Atatürk Training Stadium Sat July 2 Yenişehir SK v Tuzla ABSK Famağusta Canbulut Stadium Sun July 3 Ardahan SD v Bafra SK Geçitkale Stadium Wed July 6 Akdeniz KSD v Kalkanlı SK Lapta Şht Şevket Kadır Stadium Wed July 6 Bahçeli SK v Şirinevler YSK Çatalköy Nihat Bağcier Stadium (behind old Tempo Supermarket) Wed July 6 Autorite Civisil v SFC Boğaziçi SK Geçitkale Stadium Wed July 6

Kaplıca Karadeniz 61 v Bafra SK Mehmetçik Stadium Thur July 7 Tatlısu Seracılar GSK v Ötüken TKOSK Tatlısu Rauf Raıf Denktaş Stadium Thur July 7 Yarköy PGSK v Ardahan SD Kaplıca Emre Genç Stadium Fri July 8 Çamlıbel SKD v Mevlevi SK Lapta Şht Şevket Kadır Stadium Fri July 8 Mutluyaka HSK v Alaniçi YSK Geçitkale Stadium Fri July 8 Dipkarpaz TSK v Ergazı GSK Dipkarpaz Stadium

