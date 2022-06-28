Margaret Sheard’s hard battle against cancer continues

June 28, 2022

By Chris Elliott….

Three weeks ago I took Margaret Sheard to Lefkoşa hospital for the last of her daily radiotherapy sessions as an outpatient and I will be taking her to Karakum hospital for an MRI scan in one week to find out how successful the 13 treatments have been in shrinking her two brain tumours and all we can do is pray and keep our fingers crossed.

Margaret’s battle has been going on for a year and she has all manner of side effects from her initial chemotherapy which was unsuccessful in combating her lung cancer so she then had a course of immunotherapy treatments and she was so upset with the recent radiotherapy treatment, as she finally lost all her hair, which for a woman is a very big blow.

So now we start again with very expensive immunotherapy of 14.400  TL (£710 approx) for this session for her lung cancer and Margaret would like to say a big thank you to those very kind people who have donated to her health care treatment which has proved invaluable as she received very little financial support during her early cancer treatment.

To learn more of Margaret’s battle against cancer and perhaps offer support to her with a donation, please go to https://gofund.me/da997ac5

