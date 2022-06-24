June 24, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….

Hello readers,

It was such a great night for Sumart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Cafe in Esentepe on 15th June 2022 when we had excellent  English as well as Turkish singing.

Hati did us proud with a yummy meze followed by a tasty chicken shish dinner which was so delicious and like Oliver, I wanted to say please Hati, may I have some more?

Thank you to Hati as always for looking after so well for our Tuesday and Friday Karaoke Nights so do come and join us  but please book and pre-order your meals to avoid disappointment

Keep Singing

Susie Q Xxxx

.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Susie’s Quiz results for 23rd June at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Quiz results for 23rd June at the Diiva Restaurant

June 24, 2022
Sumarts 22nd June Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Sumarts 22nd June Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

June 24, 2022

You may have missed

Meeting of Tatar and Oktay and statement made on Cyprus settlement

Meeting of Tatar and Oktay and statement made on Cyprus settlement

June 24, 2022
Susie’s Quiz results for 23rd June at the Diiva Restaurant

Susie’s Quiz results for 23rd June at the Diiva Restaurant

June 24, 2022
Sumarts 22nd June Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Sumarts 22nd June Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

June 24, 2022
The mischievous Mediterranean seal and Caretta deaths!

The mischievous Mediterranean seal and Caretta deaths!

June 24, 2022
The ATA helps Lapta Secondary School again

The ATA helps Lapta Secondary School again

June 24, 2022
Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 17th June 2022

Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 17th June 2022

June 24, 2022
%d bloggers like this: