Sumarts Karaoke at Hati’s Café on 17th June 2022

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….

Hello readers,

It was such a great night for Sumart’s Karaoke at Hati’s Cafe in Esentepe on 15th June 2022 when we had excellent English as well as Turkish singing.

Hati did us proud with a yummy meze followed by a tasty chicken shish dinner which was so delicious and like Oliver, I wanted to say please Hati, may I have some more?

Thank you to Hati as always for looking after so well for our Tuesday and Friday Karaoke Nights so do come and join us but please book and pre-order your meals to avoid disappointment

Keep Singing

Susie Q Xxxx

