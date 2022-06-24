The ATA helps Lapta Secondary School again

June 24, 2022

Kuzey Kıbrıs Türk – İngiliz Derneği The Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus (ATA) which regularly supports good causes for the benefit of everyone in Northern Cyprus has presented the Lapta Secondary School(LSS) with computers for its IT classroom.

Headmistress of Lapta Secondary School, Nurgen Konnolu Tosun was surprised when the ATA turned up in answer to a request for computers for its students. Nurgen who is full of praise for the ATA said ‘unbeknown to me the school’s IT teacher asked the ATA if it would provide some much-needed computer equipment, to say l am surprised at the kindness of the ATA in answering our needs so quickly shows what a wonderful caring association they are. These two computers with all the latest software are so welcome and our students will be excited when they see them. After experiencing the generosity of the ATA, l ask everyone to help support the ATA whenever they seek help themselves’.

ATA Chairman Philip Lloyd whilst presenting Nurgen Konnolu Tosun with the computers said that the ATA is always pleased to be able to help local good causes especially schools, and will try whenever possible to ensure that its support for local good causes continues for a very long time!

Seen here receiving the computers from Philip Lloyd is Headmistress Nurgen Konnolu Tosun.

Information on the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus can be found on their Website

www.angloturkishassociation.com Facebook Group & Facebook Page

Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus

The friendly listening association with a heart, supporting good causes in Northern Cyprus for the benefit of everyone

