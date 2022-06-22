Local Football Fixtures For June 24/25/26 and July 1/2 /3

June 22, 2022

By Richard Beale………..

The bottom tier of TRNC football the BTM League 2, mostly involving teams from outlying villages is still going strong. It may be the lowest League but there are still some good footballers on show and it may be a bit “Sunday League” but it’s very competitive, especially in hot conditions.

It’s a short season with some midweek matches so that it finishes before the heat really begins. Below are matches in what I think are, in ex-pat areas.

MATCHES KICK OFF 6-00pm UNLESS  STATED

Fri Jun 24 Pınarbaşı CSK v  Ağırdağ Boğaz TSK Girne Pıa Belle Stadium.
Sat Jun 25 Yeşiltepe Ilgaz v Akdeniz KSD Lapta Şht Şevket Kadır Stadium
Sat Jun 25 Alayköy SKDD v Bahçeli SK Lefkoşa Atatürk Training Stadium
Sat Jun 25 Yenişehir SK v Tuzla ABSK Famağusta Canbulut Stadium
Sat Jun 25 SFC Boğaziçi v Tatlısu Seracırlar GSK Geçitkale Stadium
Sun Jun 26 Ardahan SD v Bafra SK Geçitkale Stadium
Fri July 1 Akdeniz KSD v Kalkanlı SK Karşıyaka Engin Ergin Stadium
Fri July 1 Bahçeli SK v Şirinevler YSK Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium
Fri July 1 Mutluyaka HSK v Alaniçi YSK Geçitkale Stadium
Sat July 2 Autorite Civisil v SFC Boğaziçi SK Geçitkale Stadium
Sat July 2 Yarköy PGSK v Ardahan SD Kaplıca Emre Genç Stadium
Sun July 3 Çamlıbel SKD v Mevlevi SK Lapta Şht Şevket Kadır Stadium
Sun July 3 Ağırdağ Boğaz v Alayköy SKKD Gönyeli Stadium
Sun July 3 Tatlısu Seracılar GSK v Ötüken TKOSK Tatlısu Rauf Raıf Denktaş Stadium
Sun July 3 Dipkarpaz TSK  v Ergazı GSK Dipkarpaz Stadium
June 22, 2022
June 17, 2022

June 22, 2022
June 22, 2022
June 22, 2022
June 21, 2022
June 21, 2022
June 21, 2022
