Local Football Fixtures For June 24/25/26 and July 1/2 /3

By Richard Beale………..

The bottom tier of TRNC football the BTM League 2, mostly involving teams from outlying villages is still going strong. It may be the lowest League but there are still some good footballers on show and it may be a bit “Sunday League” but it’s very competitive, especially in hot conditions.

It’s a short season with some midweek matches so that it finishes before the heat really begins. Below are matches in what I think are, in ex-pat areas.

MATCHES KICK OFF 6-00pm UNLESS STATED

Fri Jun 24 Pınarbaşı CSK v Ağırdağ Boğaz TSK Girne Pıa Belle Stadium. Sat Jun 25 Yeşiltepe Ilgaz v Akdeniz KSD Lapta Şht Şevket Kadır Stadium Sat Jun 25 Alayköy SKDD v Bahçeli SK Lefkoşa Atatürk Training Stadium Sat Jun 25 Yenişehir SK v Tuzla ABSK Famağusta Canbulut Stadium Sat Jun 25 SFC Boğaziçi v Tatlısu Seracırlar GSK Geçitkale Stadium Sun Jun 26 Ardahan SD v Bafra SK Geçitkale Stadium Fri July 1 Akdeniz KSD v Kalkanlı SK Karşıyaka Engin Ergin Stadium Fri July 1 Bahçeli SK v Şirinevler YSK Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium Fri July 1 Mutluyaka HSK v Alaniçi YSK Geçitkale Stadium Sat July 2 Autorite Civisil v SFC Boğaziçi SK Geçitkale Stadium Sat July 2 Yarköy PGSK v Ardahan SD Kaplıca Emre Genç Stadium Sun July 3 Çamlıbel SKD v Mevlevi SK Lapta Şht Şevket Kadır Stadium Sun July 3 Ağırdağ Boğaz v Alayköy SKKD Gönyeli Stadium Sun July 3 Tatlısu Seracılar GSK v Ötüken TKOSK Tatlısu Rauf Raıf Denktaş Stadium Sun July 3 Dipkarpaz TSK v Ergazı GSK Dipkarpaz Stadium

Like this: Like Loading...