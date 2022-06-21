Cancer Screening by Girne Municipality and Kolan British Hospital

In cooperation with Girne Municipality and Kolan British Hospital, on the occasion of Father’s Day, all men over the age of 40 are offered cancer screening discounts with the slogan “Early Diagnosis Saves Lives”.

In the statement made by the Municipality of Girne, in order to benefit from the discounted screening that all men over the age of 40 can benefit from, a checkup appointment can be made at the Kolan British Hospital with the document they will receive, after the registration form to be filled in provided by the Social Affairs Branch of Girne Municipality between 21-30 June 2022. In the statement, within the scope of cancer screening;

Package 1 includes urology examination, cardiology examination, chest X-ray, Echocardiography (ECO), Electrocardiogram (EKG) and laboratory tests for 950 TL,

Package 2 includes cardiology examination, Echocardiography (EKO), Electrocardiogram (EKG) and EFOR 650 TL.

For more information Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch can be reached at 650 01 00 (extension 1042) and 0533 870 20 10.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that they provided an opportunity for fathers due to the high demand and interest in providing checkup discounts in cooperation with hospitals in the past years, and noted that the two most risky diseases of today, heart attack and cancer, can be prevented by taking them under control with routine checkups. Pointing out the importance of human health above all, Güngördü thanked the Kolan British Hospital officials for their cooperation, and congratulated all fathers on this occasion and wished everyone a healthy day.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

