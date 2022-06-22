Bahçeli Go Down To Group Leaders.

By Richard Beale…..

Bahçeli were spanked by 4 – 1 by impressive Group leaders Ağırdağ Boğaz, it should have been a rout but thanks to some good saves from Bahçeli goalkeeper Hüseyin and some wasteful finishing, Bahçeli incredibly were in with a chance to save the match up to the 87th minute.

Details: AĞIRDAĞ BOĞAZ TSK 4 BAHÇELİ SK 1

Saturday June 18: Iktisatbank BTM League 2, Group 3 : Gönyeli Stadium.

After scoring 11 times in their last match group leaders Ağırdağ not surprisingly attracted a large crowd to the Gönyeli Stadium where Bahçeli also brought a good following. The vast stand offered shade from the bright and warm sunshine, though on the pitch there was a welcome cooling breeze.

The first half was a poor affair, Bahçeli didn’t create one goal effort, though through Aydın and Doğukan they had control of the midfield for the opening 30 minutes, until Yunus Emre and Hasan Akar wrestled control for the final 15 minutes of the half.

Ağırdağ had their chances in the 15 minute when Selçuk Soyer crossed from the left into the middle where his twin brother Göksel headed wide from a great position.

Göksel had a shot parried at the near post by goalkeeper Hüseyin, and with the rebound his brother shot across the goal with no one there to get a final touch.

Both teams were guilty of giving the ball away too often, as the game continued to offer poor entertainment.

Bahçeli already short of forwards due to injuries to Samıt and Ali Okan, lost Söner Soytürk who was carrying an injury after 38 minutes leaving lone striker Emrah all alone and isolated up front. HALF TIME SCORE : 0-0

Straight after the break Göksel in oceans of space progressed down the left before sending over a cross that Oğuz shot straight at Hüseyin.

At last, on 49 minutes Bahçeli had an effort on goal through their best player Doğukan, bringing the Ağırdağ goalkeeper Arslan to his knees with a shot from outside the box.

With lone striker Emrah getting no service from the midfield, Bahçeli was now under pressure. losing the battle in midfield their defence was looking vulnerable and it was only a matter of time before their defence would crack.

Ağırdağ was making the use of both wings, breaking at speed with willing runners from midfield joining the attack.

Göksel having a fine match on the left crossed to Yunus Selcuk Emre but goalkeeper Hüseyin aware of the danger was quickly out to block the effort.

The pressure told eventually in the 60th minute when Onur crossed from the left for YUNUS EMRE DOGAN to shoot past Hüseyin. 1-0

4 minutes later Hüseyin was picking the ball out of his net again, Ağırdağ cleared a Bahçeli free kick, and broke at speed on the left through Selçuk whose cross was hit home by substitute HALİL UMUT DAĞER. 2-0

Selçuk chasing a long ball was through on goal until Hüseyin came out quickly to dive at the forward’s feet.

Bahçeli were looking rattled, dead and buried but were given a lifeline with a fluke goal from DOĞUKAN YEŞİLYURT who some 35 yards out just swung a boot at the ball, where the Ağırdağ goalkeeper Arslan was caught flat footed and out of position and could only watch the ball sail past him and into the net. 2-1

The goal gave Bahçeli some hope as they gained fresh impetus, they unfortunately never looked like scoring and of course, pushing men forward they were going to get caught on the counter attack.

87 minutes another quick break from Selçuk on the left sending over a cross that was met by HALIL UMUT DAĞER to hit home to seal the match for Ağırdağ. 3-1

In injury time HALIL UMNUT DAĞER completed his hat trick with the Bahçeli defence already packing up for the journey home. FULL TIME SCORE : 4-1.

SUMMING UP : Barring a miracle this is probably Bahçeli’s chance of promotion over. They are what they are a mid table team, with a reasonable sound defence, and good midfield but their Achilles heel is in attack, where they are unable to hang onto the ball long enough to put the opponent’s defence under any pressure.

