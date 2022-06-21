Mr Rabbit’s Doll Movie Gala Night being held at ARUCAD

“MR. RABBIT’S DOLL” is getting ready to meet the audience with the gala night that will take place on Thursday, June 23 at 18:00 pm at ARUCAD Conference Hall.

The 2021 production MR, Rabbit’s Doll which takes its subject from a story by the world-famous Iranian writer Sadik Hidayet. RABBIT’S DOLL was adapted for the screen with the ‘Stop Motion’ technique, which is created by arranging photo frames one after the other, where 3D objects are shown as if they are moving.

The film was shot in the studios of the university and co-produced by ARUCAD; It consists of over 10,000 photo frames using figures made of latex and clay. The film, which previously competed in many international festivals and won awards, was most recently awarded the grand prize at the International Berlin Art Film Festival.

Arvin Medghalci, is an Iranian director and illustrator with over 15 years of experience in independent animation films. During the gala evening his film ‘Coronus’, which has won awards in many categories, will also be screened. A question and answer session will take place with the head of the Visual Communications Design Department, Asst. Prof. Dr. Nuran Öze, as moderator. Taking part will be Arvin Medghalchi, Asst. Prof. Dr. Cem Yardımcı from the production team and lecturers Ali Azhari, Batu Gündal and Tanya Güryel.

The film gala, which will start on Thursday, June 23 at 18:00 pm at the ARUCAD Conference Hall and is open to everyone’s participation.

Source (Turkish) Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)

