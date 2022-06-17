Susie’s Quiz results for 16th June at the Diiva Restaurant

June 17, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

Hello Readers,

It was another busy night for Susie’s Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on Thursday 16th June 2022 with  NO power cuts and we had lots of fun and NO shut ya gobs.

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Tabletop, Letter round which this week was lateral thinking, Danger Zone, Music Round,  Bump and Nominate.

The results were:

  • 1st      Dunne N Dusted
  • 2nd    Tyke That
  • 3rd     The  Socialites
  • 4th     The Swallows
  • 5th      Joint –  Tyke Them Lot & Sherbet Lemons
  • 6th      Foundations
  • And the Famous Lemon went to The Family,

Thank you to Ali Raza and his team for the great service and yummy food and for hosting our quiz night.

Thank you to the amazing Clarisse Cooper for her continual help and support and help and also to you lovely quizzers thank you all for joining us!

Next week it’s my Martin’s birthday, so do come along and join us for another night of quizzing, fun, and celebration. Everybody is welcome but please book your seats either with Ali or myself to avoid disappointment.

Keep quizzing!

Susie Q Xxxx

2nd Tyke That
3rd The Socialites
4th The Swallows
5th Tyke Them Lot
6th The Foundations
the lemons with the LEMON

 

 

