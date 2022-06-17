“arada-ara/HIATUS” Photo exhibition launched at ARUCAD Art Space

The solo exhibition by Assist. Prof. Dr. İsmail Gökçe, head of the Photography and Video Department and photographic artist from Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD), welcomed art lovers with a cocktail party on Tuesday evening, 14th of June.

Cinematographic effects are very much in evidence in the photographs and one’s attention is drawn to the use of light in the perception of loneliness, silence and time.

Art lovers showed a great deal of interest in the panoramic photographs. All of them were taken in Cyprus and the observer is left with feelings of being in limbo, abandonment and loneliness in Cyprus.

The exhibition will run until 10th of August at ARUCAD Art Space, in Nicosia.

