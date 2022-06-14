Sumarts 8th June Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford …..

Hello readers,

We had a brilliant night with Sumarts Karaoke at Seabreeze Restaurant, Kucuk Erenkoy on the 8th of June 2022.

We had a power cut which put us back a little but once we were on our way we had a wonderful array of talented singing!

Thank you to you all for joining us and helping make a great night’s entertainment and we hope you enjoyed the fish and chips which, are always the best!

Thank you to Claire, Mehmet, and family, and all the staff for hosting us and making us feel at home.

See you next week and don’t forget you need to book early to ensure a seat is waiting for you

Susie Q Xxxxx

