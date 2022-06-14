TRNC Cittaslow Network at International Assembly in Italy 

TRNC Cittaslow Network representatives attended the general assembly of the International Cittaslow Network organized in Orvieto, Italy. The President of the Network and the Mayor of Yeniboğaziçi Mustafa Zurnacılar and the Mayor of Mehmetçik Cemil Sarıçizmeli took part in the meeting on behalf of the TRNC Cittaslow Network.

According to the information given by the TRNC Cittaslow Network to the Turkish News Agency-Cyprus (TAK), the President of TRNC Cittaslow Network Mustafa Zurnacılar and Mehmetçik Mayor Cemil Sarıçizmeli made speeches at the Cittaslow General Assembly.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

