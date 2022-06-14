Çavuşoğlu: Only Sovereign Equality Not Political Equality

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated that from now on, there is sovereign equality, not political equality, consequently the two-state solution. Minister Çavuşoğlu added that the two states, which will live side by side, can cooperate with each other in any way.

Minister Çavuşoğlu, who arrived in the TRNC to make some official contacts, met with citizens in Lapta yesterday as part of his visit. Turkish Ambassador to Lefkoşa Ali Murat Başçeri, Minister of Interior Ziya Öztürkler, District Governor of Girne Sinan Güneş, Lapta Mayor Mustafa Aktuğ and UBP Deputy Alişan Şan as well as a large number of citizens attended the meeting, which took place in the courtyard of Başpınar Yeni Mosque.

Expressing that he will meet with President Ersin Tatar and Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, Çavuşoğlu noted that they will evaluate the latest developments with the negotiation committee. In his speech at the event, Çavuşoğlu said: “The Greek Cypriot side is trying to repackage and sell the issues, with which they tried to dilute the negotiations, which they brought to the agenda as confidence-building steps or measures. “Our stance is clear, but we always discuss, consult and decide together”

“Ahead of Crans Montana, we said ‘we are negotiating for the federation for the last time. After that, there is sovereign equality, not political equality. So the two-state solution” Çavuşoğlu underlined. Noting that Türkiye proposed the 5+1 Cyprus talks held in Geneva last year, Cavusoglu said they also clearly expressed their stance of a two-state solution in these talks. “If the Greek Cypriot side is sincere and wants to see the Turkish Cypriots as equal, they should recognize its political sovereignty so we can cooperate.” Çavuşoğlu stressed. Adding that the Greek Cypriot side does not want to share hydrocarbons fairly with the Turkish Cypriots, Çavuşoğlu said that they are taking the necessary steps on the issue and show both to Europe and to the whole world that they support fair share of hydrocarbons.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

