Martyrs Families Asso, files criminal complaint against EOKA Killers

The Association of Martyrs Families and War Veterans applied to the TRNC Police General Directorate and filed a criminal complaint against EOKA members, who confessed on a television channel that they killed 68 Turkish Cypriots in 1964.

In his statement, President of the Association, Gürsel Benan, said: “Two Greek killers “Athos Petridis” and “Neoptolemos Leftis” confessed on Omega TV that they stopped the passing Turkish buses, removed the Turks, first took their money, shot them with a gun, then killed them with skewers and buried them in pits. “We, as the Association of Martyrs Families and War Veterans, have filed a criminal complaint for the two Greek killers”. Benan added “We announce to the public that we will take the issue to the UN, EU, and ECHR after we file a lawsuit in the Greek Cypriot side.”

The two EOKA hitmen confessed last week on Omega TV that they had killed 68 Turks at different times, beginning in 1964, by shooting them first and then stabbing them. Neoptolemos Leftis, stated that an order came after the killing of 2 Greek officers and a Greek police officer who tried to determine the Turkish positions in Famagusta in 1964 and added, “We were a force of about 500 people. An order was given to us to kill 10 Turks for every Greek life. They asked me about the 68 Turks we killed and their burial places”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office.

Photo source: TRNC Public Information website/YUKSEL AYTUG – SABAH

