Kaplıca Win Top Of The Table Clash.

By Richard Beale……

After a dreadful first half, two goals in the opening 10 minutes of the second half sealed Yarköy’s fate to send Karadeniz Kaplıca to joint top with Ergazi who lead the table on goal difference.

Result: YARKÖY PGSK 0 KAPLICA KARADENIZ 61 SK 2

Saturday June 11: Iktisatbank BTM League 2, Group 7 : KaplIca Emre Genç Stadium.

The last time I visited this Stadium was probably 6-7 years ago when the playing surface was just soil/earth and dust with the only seating available being bricks and stones or you took your own seat!. Now there has been a major transformation, we have a superb grass playing surface, and the pitch is massive and must be the maximum allowed. New dressing rooms, a car park and the addition of two very small stands. The bricks and stones are still there for additional seating if you want them !, the only criticism I have is there was no shade and there are still matches to be played in July when I shall imagine it is a little uncomfortable. Kaplıca Karadeniz are an ambitious club and wants success their first priority is to climb out of this league and into the BTM League 1 (3rd division of TRNC football).

The first half was dreadful, littered with fouls every 2 minutes, and players going down like “nine pins” it was a relief to be honest when it finished!. The only goal effort came in the 36th minute when Berkant for Kaplıca was fouled just outside the box. Emre Turgut free kick brought a good diving save from the Yarköy goalkeeper Soner diving to his right to push aside the shot.

The start of the second half was so different as Kaplıca went on the offensive a low Ogün cross was met by striker BERKANT iSTANBUL but he smashed his effort high over the bar from a good position.

He made amends in the 48th minute when good work on the left by Omayhan Çekiş, who had come on as a second half replacement, got over a low cross where Berkant had time to control the ball, pick his spot and shoot pass Soner 0-1.

52 minutes and the Yarköy left hand goal post was struck from a free kick from Uğur.

Karadeniz was now in the ascendency and a second goal followed in the 54th minute when their Captain OGÜN DURSUN converted a low cross from the right to send the Karadeniz fans into raptures. 0-2

Yarköy were certainly having an off day though their midfielder player Muhammed Öksüz was doing his utmost to spark his team into life,

With Yarköy pushing men forward, gaps appeared in their defence but Kaplıca were guilty of some wasteful finishing and they should have put the game to bed long before the final whistle. FULL TIME SCORE : 0-2.

Summing up

Kaplıca look well equipped to get into the “playoffs” first they must overcome leaders Ergazi if they are to progress. They have made a shrewd signing in securing the services of a prolific goalscorer in BERKANT ISTANBUL, who playing for Dörtyol last season was the AKSA League 1 top goalscorer, He will always score goals, strong and powerful hard to knock off the ball, he at times occupies the attention of 3 defenders. The experienced OGÜN DURSUN whoever he plays for is a “class act” too good for this standard of football.

ERAY GENÇ caught my eye the 17-year midfield player is on Super League Yonpaş Dumlupınar’s books he looks like a fine prospect. Tall, gangly, socks down round his ankles, akaa Jack Grealish style,he showed some fine skills and should become a very good footballer.

A word also for referee ŞAKIR AZIZOĞLU – who kept firm control of the match, especially in the first half which was littered with fouls. He was in no rush to show the yellow card, applying common sense and calmness.

Also, the match which attracted well over 100 spectators was played in good spirits, with no trouble both on and off the pitch – another enjoyable experience.

