Local Football Fixtures in TRNC for June 17/18 and 19.

The bottom tier of TRNC football the BTM League 2, mostly involving teams from outlying villages is still going strong. It may be the lowest League but there are still some good footballers on show and it may be a bit “Sunday League” but it’s very competitive, especially in hot conditions.

It’s a short season with some midweek matches so that it finishes before the heat really begins. Below are matches in what I think are in ex-pat areas.

MATCHES KICK OFF 6-00pm UNLESS STATED

Fri Jun 17 Yeşiltepe Ilgaz v Mevlevi SK Lapta Şht Sevket Kadir Stadium. Frı Jun 17 Yenişehir SK v Cayönü SK Famağusta Cambulut Stadium Fri Jun 17 Autorite Civil SK v Tatlısu Seracılar SK Geçitkale Stadium Frı Jun 17 Kaplica Karadeniz 61 v Ardahan SK Tatlısu Rauf Raıf Denktaş Stadium Fri Jun 17 Pınarbaşı CSK v Şirnveler YSK Gönyeli Stadium Sat Jun 18 Ağırdağ Boğaz v Bahçeli SK Gönyeli Stadium Sat Jun 18 SFC Boğaziçi SK v Mutluyaka HSK Geçitkale Stadium Sun Jun19 Akdeniz KSD v Çamlıbel SKD Karşıyaka Engin Ergin Stadium Sun Jun 19 Alayköy SKKD v Serhatköy SK Lefkoşa Göçmenköy Stadium Sun Jun19 Dipkarpaz SK v Yarköy PGSK Dipkarpaz Stadium.

