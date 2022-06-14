June 14, 2022

By Richard Beale………..

The bottom tier of TRNC football the BTM League 2, mostly involving teams from outlying villages is still going strong. It may be the lowest League but there are still some good footballers on show and it may be a bit “Sunday League” but it’s very competitive, especially in hot conditions.

It’s a short season with some midweek matches so that it finishes before the heat really begins. Below are matches in what I think are in ex-pat areas.

MATCHES KICK OFF 6-00pm UNLESS  STATED

Fri Jun 17 Yeşiltepe Ilgaz v  Mevlevi SK Lapta Şht Sevket Kadir Stadium.
Frı Jun 17 Yenişehir SK v Cayönü SK Famağusta Cambulut Stadium
Fri Jun 17 Autorite Civil SK v Tatlısu Seracılar SK Geçitkale Stadium
Frı Jun 17 Kaplica Karadeniz 61 v Ardahan SK Tatlısu Rauf Raıf Denktaş Stadium
Fri Jun 17 Pınarbaşı CSK v Şirnveler YSK Gönyeli Stadium
Sat Jun 18 Ağırdağ Boğaz v Bahçeli SK Gönyeli Stadium
Sat Jun 18 SFC Boğaziçi SK v Mutluyaka HSK Geçitkale Stadium
Sun Jun19 Akdeniz KSD v Çamlıbel SKD Karşıyaka Engin Ergin Stadium
Sun Jun 19 Alayköy SKKD v Serhatköy SK Lefkoşa Göçmenköy Stadium
Sun Jun19 Dipkarpaz SK v Yarköy PGSK Dipkarpaz Stadium.
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Kaplıca Win Top Of The Table Clash.

Kaplıca Win Top Of The Table Clash.

June 14, 2022
MAYHEM did it again for Tulips at Hati’s Cafe in Esentepe

MAYHEM did it again for Tulips at Hati’s Cafe in Esentepe

June 14, 2022

You may have missed

Kaplıca Win Top Of The Table Clash.

Kaplıca Win Top Of The Table Clash.

June 14, 2022
MAYHEM did it again for Tulips at Hati’s Cafe in Esentepe

MAYHEM did it again for Tulips at Hati’s Cafe in Esentepe

June 14, 2022
Local Football Fixtures in TRNC for June 17/18 and 19.

Local Football Fixtures in TRNC for June 17/18 and 19.

June 14, 2022
TRNC Cittaslow Network at International Assembly in Italy 

TRNC Cittaslow Network at International Assembly in Italy 

June 14, 2022
Sumarts 8th June Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Sumarts 8th June Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

June 14, 2022
Çavuşoğlu: Only Sovereign Equality Not Political Equality

Çavuşoğlu: Only Sovereign Equality Not Political Equality

June 14, 2022
%d bloggers like this: