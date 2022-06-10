Entertainment

Susie’s Quiz results for 9th June at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

Hello Readers,

We had lots of fun and laughter with all of our quiz teams at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on Thursday 9th June 2022.

The rounds consisted of, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, Tabletop, Music Round, Letter Round which was Cars this week, Bump and Nominate 

The results were :

  • 1st       The Shebells
  • 2nd      Tyke That
  • 3rd      The Fork Handles
  • 4th       Heres Johnny
  • 5th      Dunne N Dusted
  • And the famous Lemon went to the Lemon Hunters !!

Thank you to Ali Raza and his team for hosting us and to Kate Bell and Dutch for all of their help and to all the wonderful quizzers for joining us 

Next week the quiz at Diiva Restaurant will start at 7.30 pm so book early to reserve your seat

Keep Quizzing 

SUSIE Q Xxxx

 

