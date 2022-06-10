Girne Municipality employees visit Near East University Museums

A technical committee from Girne Municipality accompanied by Mayor Nidai Güngördü, deputies Naile Soyel and Ahmet Türker toured the NEU museums the foundation of which have greatly contributed to the cultural heritage and aesthetic life in Northern Cyprus.

According to information supplied by the Municipality, the group were met by NEU Deputy Dean and Director of the Communications Faculty, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ayhan Dolunay with the Library Director of the University of Kyrenia, lecturer Ahmet Can Temel. The visiting delegation were given detailed information about the museums and the exhibits. The Cyprus Modern Art, Cyprus Motorcar, Cyprus Herbarium, and Natural History Museums are located on the NEU Campus. The Walled City Museum at Kyrenia Gate and the Günsel Art Museum in Dereboyu were also toured.

Güngördü: We feel proud to visit museums in our own country when previously we could only see such museums abroad

During the visit, Güngördü expressed his great pleasure in visiting the museums founded by Near East University. He said that the Cyprus Museum of Modern Arts where works by many famous artists from the global Turkish community were exhibited, illustrated just how much Turkish modern art had come to be appreciated. It made one proud to see world class museums in one’s own country. He praised Rector Suat Günsel, the founder of Near East University and heartily congratulated everyone who had contributed including all the artists.

Continuing he said: “The Cyprus Herbarium and Natural History, the Modern Art and the Cyprus Motorcar museums are all of world class. I believe that archiving our country’s cultural and endemic gems in museums, striving to preserve folkloric elements of society, and appreciating the arts and our artists will ensure that our country and its peoples will be that much more resilient in the future. It is extremely important that our youth and children appreciate, get to know and claim ownership of these treasures of our country”.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality