President Erdoğan: They can only expect a two state solution

Statement by Turkish President Erdoğan: “They did not leave a solution other than the independent two-state method in Cyprus”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned about the islands in the Aegean Sea and hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean. Erdoğan emphasized that Turkey will not give up its rights.

In his speech on the “Distinguished Observer Day” activities of the EFES-2022 Exercise, Erdoğan gave a strong message on the Cyprus issue.

Erdoğan underlined that the ambivalent and imposing attitude of the Greek Cypriot side did not leave any solution other than the equal, sovereign, and independent two-state method on the island.

Erdoğan said, “Every action taken by the Greek Cypriots such as giving heavy weapons training to priests and opening offices for terrorist organizations, shows the accuracy of this decision.”

Speaking about the hydrocarbon exploration and drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, Erdoğan stated that the activities will be carried out in accordance with the United Nations practices and other international practices and also stressed “We did not and will not allow any savings or action to be taken in our jurisdictions.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office