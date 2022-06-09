Protocol signed between ARUCAD and Urgench State University

A protocol was signed between Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD), and Urgench State University for cooperation as in student exchange and double degree opportunities.

The protocol was signed at the University’s Girne Campus by ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi and Urgench State University Rector Prof. Dr. Abdullaev Bakhrom Ismoilovich. The agreement aims to develop relations between the two universities and includes items such as establishing joint academic programs, conducting exchange programs that would be valid for academic staff as well as students, offering double degree opportunities and providing graduate students with employment opportunities.

The protocol also includes exchange training programs for students of both universities with the aim of increasing academic and scientific cooperation as well as culture transfer.

Prof.Dr. Abdullaev Bakhrom Ismoilovich visited the workshops, studios and laboratories of the university and said that ARUCAD was exceptional not only in Cyprus but in the whole region by providing field-oriented study with a unique university concept. Taking the first step was half the journey and signing the protocol was of great importance for the youth of both countries and he wished that the cooperation would continue for many years to come.

Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi expressed his pleasure in welcoming Urgench State University, one of the eminent universities of Uzbekistan, at ARUCAD. He said: “Being an international university is an important aspect of ARUCAD’s vision. For that reason, just as we limit our number of programs and students we look for quality rather than quantity in selecting institutions to cooperate with. These should be successful and operate in similar fields. We have taken an important step today by signing this protocol. I hope that our cooperation will increase in the future”.

Source (Turkish): Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)