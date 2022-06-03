Registration started for certified English course in Girne

In cooperation with the Municipality of Girne and Final International University, registration has started for certified English courses for adults. It has been reported that the 10-week, 60-hour program costs 500 TL, and the placement test will be held at Final University on June 13, 2022.

It has been noted that those who have completed their previous semester’s courses can also continue their courses at a higher level. It was noted that the program, which is planned to start classes on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, covers the fee of 500 TL + Book, registrations can be made at the Social Life Center and information can be obtained from the telephone numbers 0392 815 15 08-0539 112 63 63 during working hours.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that the fourth leg of the English courses held in cooperation with Final International University was programmed, and that the courses in cooperation with the university attracted great interest and were an important opportunity for the people of the region.

Güngördü also drew attention to the importance of communicating with people from different languages ​​and cultures, and therefore knowing a foreign language, English speakers are frequently encountered both in working life and in daily life.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality