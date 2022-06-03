Girne Municipality organises holiday workshops for children

The free workshops are organised every year and intended for 4 to 12 year olds. This summer they will be held from the 16th of June to the 26th of August and Girne children are sure to have fun.
A full program of not only physical activities like beach games, various sports, picnics, an animal shelter visit and painting nests but also cultural trips, various science and art workshops are being planned.
Registering and further information is available by ringing Girne Municipality on 0539 112 63 63 or 815 15 08 during working hours.
For all children
Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch Supervisor Misli Kadıoğlu said they had started these activities seven years ago with just 5 workshops but this year the busy program included twenty workshops and activities. They wanted to provide all children from the region to take part in social activities, make new friends, acquire new hobbies and discover their individual talents. She pointed out that in order for children to grow into happy and successful individuals it was important that families and teachers encouraged them to take part in such events from an early age. They wanted children growing up in their multicultural city to meet others with respect, affection and harmony without regard to ethnic, religious, income, gender differences or disabilities.
“We think it’s important that children are responsive to sports and sensitive to the arts, nature and animals”.
Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said that in these days of economic difficulties it was vital that all children are provided with equal opportunities to spend their school holidays not by just having fun but also benefitting from educational activities by attending the various training courses. The aim of Girne Municipality for holding these courses for free was to ensure that the next generations grew up to be socially active, successful and live in happier conditions. They would always encourage children to be interested in the arts and sports. He believed that providing these activities to the children would make them responsible individuals especially sensitive to human and animal rights, social and environmental issues and to nature. He thanked the course tutors and municipality personnel who will be engaged in carrying out the activities.
Events program:
|Yeşilırmak Trip
Date: Thursday, 16th June 2022
Departure time: 09.00
Meeting time and place: 8.30 – Baldöken car park
|‘Describe your fantasy’ workshop
Date: Friday, 17th June 2022
Time: 10.00 -12.00
Place: Social Life Centre
|Karaoke time
Date: Tuesday, 21st June 2022
Time: 10.00 -12.00
Place: The Art Gallery
|Birds’ nest painting
Date: 22nd June 2022
Time: 10.00 -12.00
Place: Social Life Centre
|Picnic
Date: Thursday, 23rd June 2022
Time: 09:00
Location: Bosphorus Picnic Area
Meeting time and place: 8.30 – Baldöken car park
|Science workshop
Date: Saturday, 25th June 2022
Time: 1st Group, 10.00 -11.00
2nd Group, 11.00 -12.00
Location: Karaoğlanoğlu public beach (Antis)
|Animals shelter visit
Date: Tuesday, 5th July 2022
Time: 10.00 -12.00
Venue: Girne Municipality Animal Shelter
Meeting time and place: 9.30 – Baldöken car park
|Beach games (Survivor)
Date: 7th and 8th July 2022, Thursday and Friday
Time: 10.00 -12.00
Location: Kervansaray public beach
|Colourful pasta workshop
Date: Monday, 18th July 2022
Time: 10.00 -12.00
Place: Social Life Centre
|Painting workshop
Date: Tuesday, 19th July 2022
Time: 10.00 -12.00
Location: Karaoğlanoğlu public beach (Antis)
|Jewelry workshop
Tuesday, 26th July 2022
Time: 10.00-12.00
Place: Social Life Centre
|Lawn people workshop
Thursday, 28th July 2022
Time14:00 -16:00
Place: Social Life Centre
|Salt Ceramics workshop
Date: Tuesday, 2nd August 2022
Time: 10.00 -12.00
Location: Karaoğlanoğlu public beach (Antis)
|Kids’ Yoga
Date: Wednesday, 3rd August 2022
Time: 10.00 -12.00
Location: Karaoğlanoğlu public beach (Antis)
|Pot painting and flower planting workshops
Date: Thursday, 4th August 2022
Time: 14.00 -16.00
Place: Social Life Centre
|Ceramics workshop
Date: Tuesday, 9th August 2022
Time: 10.00 -12.00
Place: Social Life Centre
|Mandala worksho
Date: Tuesday, 16th August 2022
Time: 10.00 -12.00
Place: Social Life Centre
|Stone painting workshop
Date: Tuesday, 23rd August 2022
Time: 10.00 -12.00
Place: Social Life Centre
|Dance workshop
Date: Thursday, 25th August 2022
Time: 14.00 -16.00
Place: Social Life Centre
|Puppet show
Date: Friday, 26th August 2022
Time: 19.00 -20.00
Venue: Sevim Ebeoğlu Peace Park
Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality
Categories: Entertainment, Social news
