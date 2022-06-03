Girne Municipality organises holiday workshops for children

The free workshops are organised every year and intended for 4 to 12 year olds. This summer they will be held from the 16th of June to the 26th of August and Girne children are sure to have fun.

A full program of not only physical activities like beach games, various sports, picnics, an animal shelter visit and painting nests but also cultural trips, various science and art workshops are being planned.

Registering and further information is available by ringing Girne Municipality on 0539 112 63 63 or 815 15 08 during working hours.

For all children

Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch Supervisor Misli Kadıoğlu said they had started these activities seven years ago with just 5 workshops but this year the busy program included twenty workshops and activities. They wanted to provide all children from the region to take part in social activities, make new friends, acquire new hobbies and discover their individual talents. She pointed out that in order for children to grow into happy and successful individuals it was important that families and teachers encouraged them to take part in such events from an early age. They wanted children growing up in their multicultural city to meet others with respect, affection and harmony without regard to ethnic, religious, income, gender differences or disabilities.

“We think it’s important that children are responsive to sports and sensitive to the arts, nature and animals”.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said that in these days of economic difficulties it was vital that all children are provided with equal opportunities to spend their school holidays not by just having fun but also benefitting from educational activities by attending the various training courses. The aim of Girne Municipality for holding these courses for free was to ensure that the next generations grew up to be socially active, successful and live in happier conditions. They would always encourage children to be interested in the arts and sports. He believed that providing these activities to the children would make them responsible individuals especially sensitive to human and animal rights, social and environmental issues and to nature. He thanked the course tutors and municipality personnel who will be engaged in carrying out the activities.

Events program:

Yeşilırmak Trip

Date: Thursday, 16th June 2022

Departure time: 09.00

Meeting time and place: 8.30 – Baldöken car park ‘Describe your fantasy’ workshop

Date: Friday, 17th June 2022

Time: 10.00 -12.00

Place: Social Life Centre Karaoke time

Date: Tuesday, 21st June 2022

Time: 10.00 -12.00

Place: The Art Gallery Birds’ nest painting

Date: 22nd June 2022

Time: 10.00 -12.00

Place: Social Life Centre Picnic

Date: Thursday, 23rd June 2022

Time: 09:00

Location: Bosphorus Picnic Area

Meeting time and place: 8.30 – Baldöken car park Science workshop

Date: Saturday, 25th June 2022

Time: 1st Group, 10.00 -11.00

2nd Group, 11.00 -12.00

Location: Karaoğlanoğlu public beach (Antis) Animals shelter visit

Date: Tuesday, 5th July 2022

Time: 10.00 -12.00

Venue: Girne Municipality Animal Shelter

Meeting time and place: 9.30 – Baldöken car park Beach games (Survivor)

Date: 7th and 8th July 2022, Thursday and Friday

Time: 10.00 -12.00

Location: Kervansaray public beach Colourful pasta workshop

Date: Monday, 18th July 2022

Time: 10.00 -12.00

Place: Social Life Centre Painting workshop

Date: Tuesday, 19th July 2022

Time: 10.00 -12.00

Location: Karaoğlanoğlu public beach (Antis) Jewelry workshop

Tuesday, 26th July 2022

Time: 10.00-12.00

Place: Social Life Centre Lawn people workshop

Thursday, 28th July 2022

Time14:00 -16:00

Place: Social Life Centre Salt Ceramics workshop

Date: Tuesday, 2nd August 2022

Time: 10.00 -12.00

Location: Karaoğlanoğlu public beach (Antis) Kids’ Yoga

Date: Wednesday, 3rd August 2022

Time: 10.00 -12.00

Location: Karaoğlanoğlu public beach (Antis) Pot painting and flower planting workshops

Date: Thursday, 4th August 2022

Time: 14.00 -16.00

Place: Social Life Centre Ceramics workshop

Date: Tuesday, 9th August 2022

Time: 10.00 -12.00

Place: Social Life Centre Mandala worksho

Date: Tuesday, 16th August 2022

Time: 10.00 -12.00

Place: Social Life Centre Stone painting workshop

Date: Tuesday, 23rd August 2022

Time: 10.00 -12.00

Place: Social Life Centre Dance workshop

Date: Thursday, 25th August 2022

Time: 14.00 -16.00

Place: Social Life Centre Puppet show

Date: Friday, 26th August 2022

Time: 19.00 -20.00

Venue: Sevim Ebeoğlu Peace Park

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

