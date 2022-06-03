Girne Municipality presentation to Özyalçın family and Dr. Bülent Dizdarlı

The presentations were in recognition of the public solidarity examples shown by the Özyalçın family for providing a PCR testing building and Dr. Dizdarlı for voluntarily working there although he was retired.

Özyalçın family Dr. Bülent Dizdarlı

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, on behalf of the public, thanked them for their significant contributions in the important task of serving the communities in Girne and the surrounding areas at a difficult time, without discrimination. Together with the plaques, they were also presented with olive saplings.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality