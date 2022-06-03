ARUCAD Anka wins cup in Turkish 2nd Table Tennis League

Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) has been sponsoring Anka Sports Association since 2020. The ARUCAD Anka team has been competing in the men’s TRNC and Türkiye Table Tennis Leagues during the 2021/22 season and has finished 4th in the 2nd league of the Turkish Table Tennis Federation.

ARUCAD Anka President, Ahmet Aknar, said they progressed to the play-off stage of the top 8 teams after their first round matches. They were undefeated in the play-offs held in Bursa between 20th and 22nd May, winning 7 games out of 7 and hence the 4th place cup of the 2nd League. He expressed his gratitude to ARUCAD executives and the families of the players for their support and confidence in the team to win the cup for North Cyprus.

Dr. Asım Vehbi

ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi said: “We are extremely happy with the success achieved by ARUCAD Anka. It was as a result of their efforts and the belief in themselves that brought the cup to North Cyprus. As the ARUCAD family, we would like to thank the club president, the managers and all our players not only for this triumph but also for constantly bringing us these championships. Long may it continue”.

Source (Turkish): Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)