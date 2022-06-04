Tatar: I invite Greek Cypriots to review its relationship with terrorism

President Ersin Tatar: “I invite the Greek Cypriot Administration to review its relationship with terrorism and terrorist organisations and to cease cooperating with terrorist organisations which, with their political motives, pose a threat to the people of the world”

The need for new global security requirements has emerged together with the Ukraine-Russia war and has brought to the agenda the need for cooperation for a new regional and global security.

Following the formal applications for NATO membership by Sweden and Finland last month, motherland Türkiye has revealed the activities and existence of terrorist organisations PKK and PYD/YPG in some EU member states, in particular in Sweden, and put forth how the PKK and PYD/YPG pose a threat to national and regional security with documentary evidence.

It was clearly expressed by officials of motherland Türkiye that the NATO membership process of Sweden and Finland will not progress if Türkiye’s security concerns are not met in a certain time frame. This has, once again, highlighted the importance of the need for countries which have been accommodating terrorist organisations and allowing them to structure themselves, to take immediate steps to eliminate the terrorist organisations that pose a threat to global peace.

In this context, I am compelled to point out the obvious dangers posed by the relationship of Greek Cypriot Administration and the PKK terrorist organisation regarding the security of the country and the region, which again came to the agenda after the Greek Cypriot Administration issued the appropriate permits that authorised the PYD, the political arm of the PKK, to open a representative office in South Cyprus last January.

I would like to underline that there is no difference between the PKK and the PYD/YPG, which are included in the terrorism list that was approved by the Parliamentary Assembly of our Republic, and that any distinctions made by others regarding these organisations are irrelevant and have no meaning for the TRNC.

The stance and position of the TRNC is clear irrespective of the different forms, names, shapes and dimensions of the PKK terror organisation.

When careful analysis is made of the reports published by credible organisations such as Amnesty International and International Human Rights Organisation, which are internationally accepted and used for referencing, the war crimes committed by this terrorist organisation in the regions they control in Syria and the crimes against humanity committed against Turkmen, Arabs and Kurds is most conspicuously seen.

The flow of ammunition, intelligence and militants between PKK and PYD/YPG terrorist organisations have been documented many times.

I am further obliged to point out that the Greek Cypriot Administration has indeed been betraying global peace and supporting terrorism. In the past they issued PKK terror group leader Abdullah Öcalan a Diplomatic “Republic of Cyprus” passport under the supervision of Greek Intelligence Organisation personnel, under the pseudonym “Lazaros Mavros”, so that he could freely move around and escape. Today, the Greek Cypriot Side is allowing the terrorist organisation to open a representative office.

Therefore, I invite the Greek Cypriot Administration to immediately abandon the approach which is tantamount to using terrorism as a secret “war tool”, and which serves no other purpose except raising regional tension.

The continuing ideal of the Greek Cypriot Side that prompts clergymen to target practice with automatic machine guns, that praises the blood-shedding EOKA terrorist organisation who swore to exterminate the Turkish presence on the island and to annex Cyprus to Greece, that allows the Neo-nazi fascist ELAM organisation into “parliament” and support the aforementioned terrorist organisation, proves to everyone, to us and to the relevant countries, if they can look in an unbiased way once again, that the most realistic solution in Cyprus is for the two Peoples to live side by side in their own States and to establish good neighbourly relations on the basis of a cooperative relationship.

I invite the Greek Cypriot Administration to review its relationship with terrorism and terrorist organisations and to cease cooperating with terrorist organisations which, with their political motives, pose a threat to the people of the world.

Source: Presidency of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus