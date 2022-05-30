CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 228 has arrived

By Chris Elliott….

Sorry, we are late again this week but it’s a balance between helping and looking after Margaret Sheard and publishing the many news and reviews articles on our website and in our online e=newspaper, many of which arrive late in the week so they need to be published.

For those readers who feel they can, may we ask for contributions to our Go Fund Me, fundraising project which will help Margaret Sheard through this difficult time, thank you!…….. https://gofund.me/da997ac5

May we take this opportunity of thanking all our contributors for their continued support in helping make CyprusScene an interesting and entertaining publication and we look forward to receiving more news and reviews as early as possible so we can share them with our readers and followers worldwide.

Issue 228 is now complete and you can download your free PDF file of this week’s e-newspaper by clicking here:

For those readers who wish to read past news and reviews from our wide selection of e-newspapers, please click below in the listing to make your selection

2022 Enewspapers:

2021 Enewspapers:

2020 Enewspapers:



.2019 Enewspapers: click here

2018 Enewspapers: click here

2017 Enewspapers: from 1st December click here