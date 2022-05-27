English language students receive their certificates

A certificate ceremony was held at the Final International University on 12th May 2022 upon the completion of the third stage of the English Course for adults, jointly organised by Girne Municipality and Final International University for Continuing Education Centre.

More than 120 trainees attended the courses held between 21st February and 27th April 2022. Certificates were issued to those who had completed their courses.

The ceremony was attended by Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, International Final University Rector Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Yaratan, the instructors, trainees and their relatives.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü expressed his satisfaction at the completion of the third stage of the English courses they had organised with Final International University. He was pleased that the citizens had shown interest in the courses.

Although the primary duty of universities was to do research and educate their students in the best possible way, another important duty was to blend in with the local community and cooperate with municipalities to provide the utmost satisfactory services possible. He stressed that these courses would continue to be held as agreed in the protocol signed with the Final International University.

Güngördü said: “My profound thanks to the Chairman and Board of Trustees of the Final University and our Rector for their cooperation. Also, thank you, to our trainees, for attending such wonderful courses. It is very pleasing to see this cooperation between the Municipality Social Life and the Final University Continuing Education Centres and also have the support of the Girne City Council Members. Thank you to everyone involved”.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality