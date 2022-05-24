MAYHEM did it for Tulips again in grand style

Readers mail….

From Susie L Ford of MAYHEM….

Yes, MAYHEM did it again for Tulips to a packed house at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on 21st May 2022 where we had a packed house and it was absolutely thriving!

The food served to the guests was great and kept on coming with drinks flowing while MAYHEM entertained the crowds with 3 sets of songs and there was lots of dancing and laughter. We also celebrated the birthdays of Vera Riley and Linda Lamb who both had lovely birthday cakes,

Vera Riley Linda Lamb

Thank you all who came and supported us in our support for Tulips and Susie Q actually auctioned off her MAYHEM T-shirt raising another 600 TL

A big thank you to Ali Raza, his family, and staff for hosting us and all their hard work and wonderful food, and also to Clarisse Cooper who worked extremely hard collecting monies and doing the raffle

I would also like to give a big thank you to our music technician Emma Gardner and thank you to Helen Cox-Edie for the wonderful photos.

Thank you to my team of MAYHEM .. Charlie Bell, Kate Bell, Kath Gardner, and Martin Ford. It is a real pleasure working with you guys.

We all raised 4,339 TL plus £20 sterling for Tulips so it was a great job well done.

The next MATHEM show at Hati’s Café, Esentepe is fully booked and we are looking forward to wowing the guests with our show.

MAYHEM’s….. Susie Q Xxx