Girne Mayor Visits Gaziantep

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü visited Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality on 20-21 May 2022 accompanied by International Delegation Secretary, Hüseyin Köle.

During the two-day trip Güngördü first visited the Union of Municipalities of Turkey (TBB) and Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality Mayor, Fatma Şahin. They discussed the relations between their respective Municipalities, as well as development and cooperation under the protocol between the Union of Cyprus Turkish Municipalities (KTBB) and the Union of Municipalities of Turkey (TBB). Güngördü and Köle also visited the Departments of Agricultural Services and Food, Culture-Tourism, Women’s Family Education and Social Services, and Environmental Protection and Control Department of Gaziantep. During the visit to the Department of Agriculture, a joint decision was taken between the Municipality of Girne and Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality to work in the area of olive and olive cultivation. During the visit to the Department of Environmental Protection and Control, extensive technical information was obtained and observations were made on waste management, recycling, and zero waste practices.

The Mayor, Nidai Güngördü and Fatma Sahin also participated in the 19 May Youth and Sports Festival organized by the Youth and Sports Department.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality