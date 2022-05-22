Thank you for helping Margaret Sheard and an UPDATE on more needed

By Chris Elliott….

Firstly on behalf of Margaret Sheard, may I express her sincere thanks for the kind donations and she also thanks those who sent well wishes through social media and asks those that can, to make donations large or small as her health issues have expanded as well as treatment costs as follows.

Since the publication of the Go Fund Me appeal detailing her health problems, it was necessary to call for an ambulance on Wednesday 1lth May for suspected dehydration and after treatment she was brought home again.

On Friday evening 13th May 2022, I had to call for an ambulance again to take Margaret back to hospital after she developed symptoms similar to those she had a few days before and as the ambulance arrived she started to have a seizure and she was taken immediately to the hospital and placed in intensive care.

I went to the hospital intensive care unit on Saturday the 14th May and it would seem she had an epileptic fit and will remain in hospital for further tests and stabilisation before she can come home again.

On Monday 16th May following tests it was discovered she had two brain tumors and she was immediately transfrerred to the Lefkosa hospital where she was seen by her oncologist and then she started a daily course of Radiotherapy treatments.

So as you will see Margaret is suffering and having to have lots of medical treatment which she and I are paying for so and additional donations made on https://gofund.me/da997ac5 will be gratefully accepted.

Thank you for your kind support.