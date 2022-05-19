Girne Hygiene inspections continued from 15th April and 17th May

Between 15th April and 17th May 2022, the Girne Municipality Health Branch teams inspected a total of 159 eating and drinking places and businesses directly related to public health for general hygiene and food safety.

Inspections are based on general and food hygiene criteria strictly for the protection of public health; where nonconformities were detected written fixed period notices were issued and legal actions were initiated against some enterprises.

Six businesses operating with inadequate legal legislation and/or risked food safety were sealed and shut down. Two restaurants with similar offences and a dessert manufacturer deficient in general hygiene practices were fined a total of 3,552 TL.

Legislations and World-standard inspections

The kitchen of Akdeniz Student Dormitories, Salty Fish & Chips Restaurant, Batuhan Yaman Barber Shop, Cleopatra Ink Tattoo Parlour all operating with deficient legal legislation and Tombik Yaprak Döner Restaurant with un-hygienic production methods were sealed and shut down.

Having failed the ongoing hygiene inspections of Girne Municipality, 40 businesses were given written warnings based on legal health regulations and the application of independent scientific data. 10 enterprises were also given notice of closure if they did not rectify their deficiencies. Various food products from a supermarket and a restaurant kitchen were found unsuitable for human consumption and confiscated for destruction.

The Mayor of Girne Municipality, Nidai Güngördü said:

“As the municipal authority our aim is to protect public health with these ongoing official inspections. We are now approaching the summer season and it is important for us all that our food-related businesses provide services in accordance with legal regulations and principles that safeguard human health. The economic income from emerging tourism will thus be assured and lead to its stable development. I believe that our business operators will appreciate the sensitivity of that point. I hope that our country in general will benefit from the summer tourism season”.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality