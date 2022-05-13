A forever home wanted for 3 lovely pupies

Readers mail ,,,

From Stephanie Harrison Croft (Hope 4 Pets)…..

Hello readers,

We have had fantastic news about 3 puppies we have been caring for. and need to find a home for.

Test results back from the labourity are that all the puppies have tested negative and clear with their blood results and 2nd vaccination and worming have been done.

Ronnie, Reggie, and Dozer (the three to the left in the picture) do not have homes to go to and the situation is now becoming urgent for them to find their forever homes as I cannot keep them safe for much longer.

If you can give them a forever home please pm on Facebook or call me on 0533 845 0640,

Thank you.

Stephanie