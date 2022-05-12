Sumarts 11th May Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford …..

Hello readers,

It was another great night at Seabreeze Restaurant in Kucuk Erenkoy with Sumarts Karaoke on the 11th May 2022

Yet again we had a full house with the guests all enjoying great fish and chips and the karaoke night’s entertainment

It’s getting very busy at these events so it’s very advisable to book your seats and pre order your fish and chips to avoid disappointment

A big thank you to Claire & Mehmet for hosting us and making us feel very welcome and a big thank you to all the lovely people for joining us making it an excellent atmosphere and with some great singing.

Until Next Time

Keep Singing, Keep Smiling

Susie Q Xxx