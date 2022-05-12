Güngördü receives the Sönmezliler Association

President Erden Esenyel and Board Members of the Sönmezliler (the Eternals) Association paid a courtesy visit to Girne Municipality Mayor Nidai Güngördü.

Speaking at the visit, President Esenyel said they had been meticulously following and admiring the services and activities of the Municipality.

Güngördü expressed his pleasure on welcoming the Sönmezliler Association, which he said was one of the most deep rooted civil society movements in the country. The Association had a substantial number of members and in the past, they had undertaken very important tasks in the national struggle.

On behalf of the Association the Mayor was presented with a plaque during the visit.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality