TRNC London Chamber of Commerce office opened

The Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce’s London Representative Office was opened with a ceremony held on 5th May 2022. The office will serve on D’Arbley Street.

First Lady Sibel Tatar, the TRNC’s London Representative Çimen Keskin, the head of the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce Turgay Deniz as well as officials from the Turkish Embassy in London were present at the event.

At the ceremony, which started with the reading of President Ersin Tatar’s message, TRNC London Representative Çimen Keskin and the head of the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce Turgay Deniz made speeches.

In her speech, TRNC London Representative Çimen Keskin expressed her honour and happiness for the opening of the Cyprus Turkish Chamber of Commerce London Representative Office and thanked everyone who contributed to the opening of the office.

Pointing out that the Turkish Cypriot people are under unfair embargo and isolations and this is ignored by the international community, Keskin said that they will contribute to the works of the office as much as possible.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office