Ali Nesim remembered at his graveside

Author and literary researcher Ali Nesim was commemorated by his graveside at Zeytinlik Cemetery on the 8th anniversary of his death.

Ali Nesim, one of the prominent names of Turkish Cypriot Literature and President of the Cyprus Turkish Writers’ Union for many years passed away on May 10, 2014. After prayers at his graveside the commemoration continued with a poetry recital at the Girne Municipality Zeytinlik Village Hall.

Speaking at the event, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said, “Ali Nesim left significant contributions to Turkish Cypriot literature and was well known for his love of olive trees and Zeytinlik Village. We are born, grow old and mature but eventually die. However in this process it is important to leave behind a mark.

The mark, master Ali left behind is very precious to us and it is our duty to keep his memory alive and pass it on to the next generations”.

Ali Nesim’s son,Tayfun Nesimoğlu and the President of the Cyprus Turkish Writers’ Union, Şevket Öznur, also added that Nesim was very fond of Zeytinlik Village where he was born and loved life and people. They thanked everyone who had attended the ceremony.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality