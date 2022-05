According to the decision of the TRNC Council of Ministers, summer working hours at the public institutions started on 9th May 2022 and will be effective until 18th September 2022.

Summer working hours at public institutions, apart from essential services, will be Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 08.00-14:30, and on Thursday 08.00-12.30 and afternoon 13.00-17.30.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office.