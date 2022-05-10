Local Football Fixtures For May 13/14.

By Richard Beale….
The main two football leagues of the TRNC have now finished, we are now starting the “nitty gritty” end of season promotion and relegation play offs.
The bottom tier of TRNC football the BTM League 2, mostly involving teams from villages start weekend May 28/29, the Football Federation has not released details yet.
MATCHES KICK OFF 5pm UNLESS STATED
SLPO = AKSA Super League play off. LIPO = AKSA League play off.. KKF Kıbrıs Cup Final.
|Fri May 13
|Doğan Türk Birliği
|v
|Mağusa Türk Gücü
|KKF
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium kick off 8-00pm
|Sat May 14
|Göçmenköy
|v
|Hamitköy
|SLPO
|Cihangir Stadium
|Sat May 14
|Türk Ocak
|v
|Baf Ülkü Yurdu
|SLPO
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
|Sat May 14
|Miracle Değirmenlik
|v
|Karşıyaka ASK
|L1PO
|Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium.
|Sat May 14
|Esentepe
|v
|L. Gençler Birliği
|L1PO
|Paşaköy 100 Yıl Stadium
