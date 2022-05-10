Entertainment

Local Football Fixtures For May 13/14.

By Richard Beale….

The main two football leagues of the TRNC have now finished, we are now starting the “nitty gritty” end of season promotion and relegation play offs.

The bottom tier of TRNC football the BTM League 2, mostly involving teams from villages start weekend May 28/29, the Football Federation has not released details yet.

MATCHES KICK OFF 5pm UNLESS  STATED

SLPO =  AKSA Super League play off.   LIPO  = AKSA League  play off..  KKF Kıbrıs Cup Final.

Fri May  13 Doğan Türk Birliği v Mağusa Türk Gücü KKF Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium  kick off 8-00pm
Sat May 14 Göçmenköy v Hamitköy SLPO Cihangir Stadium
Sat May 14 Türk Ocak v Baf Ülkü Yurdu SLPO Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
Sat May 14 Miracle Değirmenlik v Karşıyaka ASK L1PO Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium.
Sat May 14 Esentepe v L. Gençler Birliği L1PO Paşaköy 100 Yıl Stadium

